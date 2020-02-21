Stacy Goodman with Harrison County Community Foundation and representatives from Project Recovery Iowa will lead a discussion about resources available to residents of Harrison County during “Donuts & Discussion” at the Missouri Valley Public Library’s Community Room on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Residents in need of legal advice, want information about stress management, have questions about unresolved issues with the flood, or are in need of resources for services like electricians, plumbers, may call Iowa Concern Hotline at 800-447-1985.
Donuts & Discussion is sponsored by Project Recovery Iowa.
The Missouri Valley Public Library is located at 420 E. Huron St. in Missouri Valley.
