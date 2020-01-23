An anonymous donor has stepped forward to help the Salvation Army's Washington County unit reach its $16,000 Red Kettle Campaign goal.
Through December, the campaign had raised a little more than $12,000. Other donations, including from Washington County Gives, brought the total to $14,700, according to unit president Bill Smutko.
The anonymous donor will give $2,300 to meet the goal.
"I'm thankful," Smutko said. "The donor saw the article in the paper and called to see how short we were and wanted to make up the deficit, so we are going to sit right at goal."
Arlington Future Business Leaders of America members collected $769, which has added to the campaign total. The students collected donations at Casey's, the Vets Club, Touch N' Go, and from Arlington Public Schools staff donations.
Smutko said people had donated some significant money this year, with several checks for $100 and a donation of five $20 bills. The campaign received an anonymous donation of $2,000 and $500 from Cox Communications through Washington County Gives, a one-day fundraising event for area nonprofit organizations held Dec. 3.
Bell ringers were stationed at the Blair Walmart and Family Fare on Saturdays through Christmas.
"Almost all of the money is spent helping people with utilities and rent," Smutko said.
In 2019, the unit has helped 263 people from funds raised during its 2018 campaign. The unit also provided items to 28 preschool through second-grade students who received the weekend backpacks.
