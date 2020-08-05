Donna Grace (Lesline) Dickman

September 16, 1939- July 26,2020
Donna was born September 16, 1939, to William and Ruby Lesline at home in Harris Grove, Iowa. She was a lifelong resident of Harrison County, attending a one room schoolhouse. In her youth she played music for square dances along side her sisters. Donna could play anything with a string. On February 4, 1967, Donna married her loving husband Arnold Dickman. She was an avid gardener and was hardworking all her life. In the later years she loved being on the family farm. Donna cared deeply for all her family. Donna is preceded in death by her husband Arnold Dickman; parents William and Ruby Lesline; and brother Frank Lesline. She is survived by her sisters Lorraine Moore of Herman, NE, Bonnie (John) Maines of Ottumwa, IA, Ruby (Leewane) Hagerbaumer of Arlington, NE, Billie (Ike) Fox of Palmdale, CA, Sharry (David) Ringler of Fort Calhoun, NE, Flo (Dan) Kinney of Omaha, NE, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Wednesday July 29, 2020 10am to 7pm with family present 5-7pm at Logan Memorial Chapel. 215 N. 4th Avenue Logan, IA 51546.
Graveside service: Thursday July 30, 2020 10:30am at Harris Grove Cemetery.
