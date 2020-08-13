Donna Grace (Lesline) Dickman was born on Sept. 16, 1939, and passed away on July 26, 2020.
Visitation was Wednesday July 29, 2020, 10am to 7pm with family present 5-7 pm at Logan Memorial Chapel. Graveside service was Thursday, July 30, 2020, 10:30 am at Harris Grove Cemetery.
