The West Central Community Action Harrison County Food Pantry in Logan is in need of donations.
To make cash donations, go online to westcentralca.org/index.php/who-we-are/donations to fill out a form print out. On the form, check Outreach Food Panty and Harrison County. Make checks out to West Central Community Action, then mail the form and check to West Central Community Action, PO Box 709, Harlan, IA 51537.
Non-perishable items may be dropped off at 107 N. Fourth Ave., Ste. 7, in Logan.
