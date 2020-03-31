Harrison County Home & Public Health is the site for the Harrison County Diaper Bank, a service that provides free diapers and wipes to Harrison County residents.
One in three American families struggle to provide their child with diapers, a basic necessity. Babies kept in dirty diapers for extended periods of time suffer physically and emotionally.
The Harrison County Diaper Bank is open to Harrison County residents free-of-charge. To ensure that someone is available to assist you, call 712-644-2220 prior to picking up diapers.
For anyone wishing to donate diapers, call or drop off diapers at Harrison County Home & Public Health, 116 N. Second Ave., Suite 7, Logan.
