The Blair City Council cleared the way Tuesday for the potential construction of a new $85 million distribution center for Dollar General in Blair.
The council approved $200,000 in LB 840 funds for DG Distribution Midwest, LLC for land acquisition for the construction of a new dry merchandise and perishable goods distribution center on an approximately 85-acre site southeast of the intersection of 10th and Wilbur streets.
“This is just another piece in the puzzle to keep moving down that road to get this landed,” said Mike Rooks, executive director of Gateway Development Corporation.
The funds were significantly less than the $424,000 forgivable loan the company had requested. However, Rooks said he was comfortable with the amount and said DG Distribution Midwest officials were aware they would likely receive less than what was requested. The excess funds were to be used for city permits.
Rooks said the development is a “great opportunity for Blair.”
“It is a great project. It is $85 million investment. It will be roughly one of the largest distribution centers in Nebraska if it comes to Blair,” he said.
The center would create 300 full-time equivalent jobs within three years as well as another 50 contract jobs, Rooks said.
The council also approved a $350,000 LB 840 request by the City of Blair to purchase 13.18 acres of land for the extension of 10th Street from the intersection of 10th and Wilbur streets to U.S. Highway 75. The 10th Street extension would align with the new Blair South Bypass, which is expected to be completed in 2023.
An agreement with HGM Engineering for $35,320 was approved for engineering services for the street and utility improvements. Public Works Director Al Schoemaker indicated all improvements must be completed by Oct. 1, 2021.
Once the road is designed and the right of ways are realized, City Administrator Rod Storm said excess land would be available to sell for smaller projects, including other potential new businesses.
“Over the last several months, we've had several people wanting to buy an acre or 2-acre lot to start a new small business and we don't have those properties,” he said.
Funds from the sale of those lots would go back into the LB 840 program, Storm said.
Storm said an investor is also interested in the property across from the Blair Family YMCA.
Mayor Rich Hansen thanked Rooks, Storm and those involved bringing the potential development to Blair.
“That's a big plum for Blair. It's going to mean a little more truck traffic, but hopefully the truck traffic will be guided … but a sign of growth is always good,” he said. That they were able to pull this off is a good deal.”
