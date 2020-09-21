An incident on the train tracks by the Elkhorn River in Arlington resulted in an injured dog Sunday afternoon.
Arlington firefighters, Fremont Rural firefighters and Washington County sheriff's deputies responded to the incident around 3 p.m.
"Union Pacific Railroad reported a female party possibly hit by the train," Capt. Aaron Brensel said. "We discovered evidence of at least an animal being hit. We followed up with several vet clinics in the area and Omaha finally confirmed a male party with a ponytail was walking his bulldog around the tracks on the curve by the Dodge County Road P29 and the Union Pacific bridge on the Elkhorn River."
Brensel said as it came around the curve, the train started to blow its whistle, the male party made it off the track but didn't get the dog all the way off the track so the dog got injured but was alive when it got to the vet clinic in Omaha on Sunday.
Brensel said the owner will be cited with trespassing.
"It is illegal for anyone that is not an employee of Union Pacific to walk inside the railroad tracks," Brensel said. "It is trespassing and Union Pacific is willing to file the trespassing charges. It's a very sad deal because of the injury and because it was totally avoidable using tracks as a walkway. It never had to happen."
