Some sustainability experts who are looking to the future, predict that humans will soon derive some of their daily protein needs from insects.
Eating insects is considered disgusting or even primitive in Western societies, but in other parts of the world some 2 billion people consume insects on a regular basis. A U.N. report from 2013 suggests that eating insects might be a critical way to help meet the almost double food demand that we will probably be facing in 2050. Unless other forces are instituted, the human population at this time is predicted to be around 9 billion.
Crickets are often cited as a future protein source that could be an eco-friendly solution to a protein shortage. Made into a powder, dried crickets can be used in numerous ways that can be very palatable. Compared gram to gram with conventional beef, raising most insect protein requires less energy, eight to 14 times less land, five times less water, and emits six to 13 times less greenhouse gases. Also, insects are thought to be able to thrive on basically anything, even organic waste materials.
Insect proteins contain many essential amino acids required for human nutrition. They're also a good source of fatty acids, minerals, and vitamins, such as the important B vitamins. Insects also are a source of dietary fiber that we need for good health.
It appears that insects can be a healthy choice for both the environment and for humans. However, before you go out to buy a cricket farm, you might want to consider the critics of insect use claim that this topic has been overstated given the current state of knowledge. Even though the amount of innovation that has sprung up around insect cultivation and cuisine in the last few years has been impressive, the big problem is finding ways to develop insects and feeding diets that doesn't compete with the current livestock industry. This is the only way insect cultivation will ever contribute to human nutrition in ways that are both economical and of ecological significance.
However, unless we can bring ourselves to control population growth, find innovative ways to live with climate change, and find ways to limit pollution we may be forced to consider many novel ideas for our survival.
