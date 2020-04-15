One of the memorabilia items that will be made and sold for the Missouri Valley sesquicentennial celebration will be a 2021 calendar.
The Missouri Valley Sesquicentennial Committee is asking residents to submit photos that could be used on the calendar. They could be old photos of businesses, people, events, etc., or more recent photos.
Photos can be sent to the Facebook page “Missouri Valley’s 150th” or they can be taken to the Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce office in the Rand Community Center at 100 S. Fourth St.
Include information about the photos when submitting them. Submission deadline is July 15.
