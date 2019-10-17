Eighteen Washington County cross-country runners qualified for the state meet with their district performances Thursday.
The Blair Bears qualified nine, Fort Calhoun earned eight and Arlington had one. The runners will run at the NSAA State Championships on Oct. 25 at the Kearney Country Club. The Class C girls run at noon before the boys at 1. The Class B girls, meanwhile, run at 2:30 p.m. and the boys at 3:30.
9 Bears reach state meet
Nine Bears, including the entire boys team, qualified for the state meet Thursday during the Class B District 2 meet at Elkhorn Mount Michael.
The BHS boys finished third with 48 points, five more than Mount Michael, for the final team berth. Sam Lueders was second, while Jacob Rupp was 11th. Zac Boswell, Aiden Klanderud, Ethan Funk and Mason Bell also earned state berths with their perfomorances.
Three Blair girls, meanwhile, qualified as individuals. Sophia Baedke was eighth, Mary Roskens was 10th and Grace Galbraith claimed 13th.
The Bears' girl squad was fourth as a team, finishing just one point behind Bennington.
Fort Calhoun girls qualify
Eight Fort Calhoun cross-country runners qualified for the state meet Thursday at Boys Town.
The Pioneer girls finished second at the Class C District 1 meet, earning a team spot in Kearney, while brothers Lance and Ely Olberding earned individuals qualifications.
Dala Drowne, Kelsie Premer, Tessa Skelton, Savannah Lukasiewicz, Morgan Miller and Katie Barta will run at the state meet for coach Kyle McMahon. Drowne was 10th in Boys Town, while Premer was 13th and Skelton was 15th.
Lance Olberding was sixth in the boys' race, while Ely was 12th.
AHS' Kubat qualifies again
Arlington senior Noah Kubat will gun for his third-straight state medal in Kearney after qualifying Thursday at Boys Town.
The second-place finisher clocked in at 17:29.21. His team was fourth, just eight points behind Boys Town, which qualified for a team berth.
For the full story on district cross-country, check out Tuesday's Washington County Pilot-Tribune or visit enterprisepub.com/sports/ that same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.