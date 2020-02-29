The 14th-seeded Fort Calhoun boys basketball team stuck with No. 3 Lincoln Christian on Saturday, but finished one win shy of the state tournament after the 57-45 Class C1-3 District Final loss to the Crusaders at Elkhorn South.
The Pioneers trailed 27-16 at halftime and trailed by as many as 15 points in the second half, but battled back within 41-36 during the fourth quarter. Kaden Therkildsen's 3-pointer gave coach TJ O'Connor's squad a chance with a little more than 6 minutes remaining, but Lincoln Christian pulled away down the stretch.
Zane Schwarz led FCHS with 12 points before fouling out, while Tyler Strauss and Carsen Schwarz had eight apiece.
The Crusaders move onto the Class C1 State Tournament after Justin Bubak scored a game-high 25 points against the Pioneers.
