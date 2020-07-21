The Blair Community Schools Board of Education voted to contribute up to $25,000 toward the Krantz Field press box project.
The press box is under renovation after rising construction costs reshaped the district's plan to build a new one.
The Blair Bear Backers are contributing $115,000. However, a bid for shutter windows came in higher than expected, which would push the price of the project to $137,743. Without the shutter windows, the cost of the project would be an estimated $117,583.
The district would need to contribute $22,743 plus the cost of drywall, which had not yet been determined.
The board discussed whether the shutter windows were necessary or if traditional slider windows could be installed instead.
“It's a luxury we wouldn't have been able to have if we built a whole new box,” Supt. Randy Gilson said. “It was just something we were hoping to add in.”
Board member Brandi Petersen noted the district has saved a considerable amount of money from what the district would have spent if the bond issue had passed.
“In the bond, the press box was well over $390,000 as the proposed amount, so this is tremendous that we've been able to renovate the press box,” she said. “It's great that the Bear Backers have stepped up and have been willing to put in $115,000.”
Board members Denise Ray and Steve Callaghan agreed the district should contribute funds to the project.
“We know that many of the improvements on the athletic facilities are somewhat sore subjects. I think if we can do it and provide for a really good one without having anything necessarily that seems extremely expensive,” Callaghan said. “I don't know. I've got mixed emotions. It'd be nice to have it. If we have the money for it and the Bear Backers could afford the whole thing that'd be great. I do want to help them out. They do a lot of wonderful things. But I think we could probably get by with slider ones.”
Prior to the motion to approve the contribution, Petersen specified the funds should be used to finish the project and Gilson and the Bear Backers could determine how it is spent.
Board approves new contract for superintendent
Following a closed session, the board voted to give Supt. Randy Gilson a new two-year contract, which also included a raise.
Gilson's annual salary will be $170,000 — a $4,000 increase from his contract for the 2019-20 school year.
New teachers hired
The board approved the hiring of two new teachers.
Mackenzie Wenck will serve as a third grade teacher at Arbor Park Intermediate School.
Norma Steffes will teach 9-12 Spanish at Blair High School.
BHS receives grant
Blair High School has been awarded a 2020 Pacific Life Foundation 3Ts of Education grant for $3,000.
The grant will be used for two projects.
The school will use $1,000 to purchase 45 Chromebook chargers — one for each classroom — to allow students to charge their computers.
The remaining funds will be used to purchase two TVs for the weight room to allow students to see the workout and the time. The TVs will connect to Apple TV to sync with the program on the teacher's computer.
