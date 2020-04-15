Due to the Covid 19 outbreak, Matthew’s House Food Pantry in Mondamin will be making more changes to their distribution operations.
Starting Sunday, April 12, no one will be allowed inside the pantry. All orders must be called in.
For food pickups on Sundays, call your order in on Saturday afternoon. Call either 402-690-4692 or 712-592-9979 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Your order will be processed and ready to pick up on Sundays during regular hours, 11:30 a.m. to 1 pm.
To pick up orders on Wednesdays, call either 712-646-2821 or 712-646-2349 on Tuesday afternoon from 2-7 p.m. If your call goes to voicemail, please leave your number. Your order will be ready to pick up at the regular Wednesday time from 5-6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.