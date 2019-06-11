Hole-in-ones aren't just for 7-irons now that the City of Fort Calhoun finished installing a five-hole disc golf course in West Market Square Park last month.
The course is spread over the southern half of the park and features an assortment of hole difficulty levels and lengths. It starts at the southeast corner of the park.
"There's a couple of shorter holes over by the playground, so the younger kids can have some fun with it, too," Deb Sutherland said.
The city worked with Fort Calhoun resident Brad Iwen, who is a veteran disc golfer with course design experience. Iwen walked the area with park board president Kris Richardson earlier this spring to offer tips on hole placement, which resulted in a circular course design.
The design lets golfers finish where they started, so they can keep playing around if they choose. Some holes are longer than others or go up and down the hill in the park. The most difficult hole is near a ditch, according to the course designers.
The idea for a disc golf course was proposed at an October city council meeting. Council member Lori Lammers said the course would make the park more interesting and offer a nice activity for a part of the park normally unused.
Right now, golfers would need to bring their own discs or frisbees to play the course, but that might change in the future as the city is considering installing a multi-purpose court in the park. The court would be a full-size basketball court that could be used for other games like pickleball, Sutherland said.
"It's in the preliminary stages, it just depends on funding," she said. "We would have an area to checkout near the court, maybe. Then maybe we'd have frisbees to check out."
The city is considering having a disc golf demonstration at the park or providing rules sheets for anyone interested, though no plans are currently in place. The course, however, is now open for any aspiring disc golfers.
"Just tried to get it up for the summer season," Sutherland said.
