The Iowa Department of Transportation will be holding two input sessions to gather public comments concerning the Fiscal Year 2021-2023 Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Triennial goals for Federal Highway Administration-funded projects.
Currently, the May 18 meeting will be held by telephone conference only. The June 18 meeting is scheduled to be held in-person at the Iowa DOT headquarters at 800 Lincoln Way in Ames and via telephone conference. Each meeting has a different focus area noted below.
• Monday, May 18, from 1-2 p.m. – Goal methodology and setting processes.
• Thursday, June 18, from 1-2 p.m. – Proposed goal discussion.
Those who wish to call into either meeting by telephone can do so at 866-685-1580 and use access code 7152874372.
Comments will also be accepted via email. To comment, email tonnette.harris@iowadot.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.