P.E.O. Chapter HL in Blair announced the recipient of a $500 Scholarship is Makenna Dirkschneider. Makenna is a senior at Blair High School and the daughter of Brandon and Kylie Dirkschneider. Makenna plans to attend UNL and major in large animal veterinary medicine.
The Chapter HL Scholarship fund was established in 2019 and Makenna is the second recipient of the award. Olivia Olson, daughter of Robert and Linda Olson, was the first award winner. The scholarship is based upon academic achievement, community service, high school activities, and a personal essay.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women, educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. For more information about P.E.O. projects and philanthropy, visit the website peointernational.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.