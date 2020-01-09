Diane Lynn (Holdsworth) Wiener was born on Sept. 17, 1960, in Denison, to Melvin and Clarion (Evers) Holdsworth. Diane passed away into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Denison Care Center in Denison at the age of 59 after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, with a Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m., Logan Memorial Chapel, Logan.
Funeral Service: 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Logan.
Officiating: Pastor Daniel Steeb.
Organist: Dona Emswiler.
Congregational Selections: “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace.”
Music Selections: “Hallelujah,” “Three Wooden Crosses,” “Deeper Than the Holler.”
Casket Bearers: Tim Barrett, Jeff Muhlbaur, Alex Skeen, Andrew Skeen, Jordan Thistle, Jack Winther.
Final Resting Place: Logan Cemetery, Logan. Interment at a later date.
Luncheon: Following the service, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Logan.
Diane grew up on the family farm east of Manilla. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manilla and attended Manilla Community School, graduating in 1979. She attended Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, Neb., graduating in 1983 with her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Diane was subsequently licensed as a Registered Nurse.
Diane was united in marriage to David Wiener on Aug. 10, 1985, in Manilla. The two lived in Omaha, Neb., moving to the country between Missouri Valley and Logan in 1995 where they raised their two children, Elizabeth and James.
In 2007, Diane left the workforce to stay at home with the kids and help out her parents. Diane was active in the Teacher’s Support Organization where she served as the Treasurer for many years. She was also active in Boy Scouts and Immanuel Lutheran Church Council. Her family will always remember her love of cats, dogs, blankets, the color purple, reading, and so much more.
Diane was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Sophia Evers and Ed and Emma Holdsworth; her brother, Randall Holdsworth; and several aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her husband, Dave Wiener of Logan; daughter, Elizabeth (Will) Greer of Ames; son, James Wiener of Logan; parents, Melvin and Clarion Holdsworth of Denison; sister, Rhonda (Doyle) Slavik of Schleswig; father and mother-in-law, Darrell and Janet Wiener of LeMars; sisters-in-law, Joleen Gorman of Fort Payne, Ala., Susan (Gene) Radke of Ord, Neb., and Julie (Stephen) Baker of Ord, Neb.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
The family requests that memorials be made in Diane’s name to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Logan, Harrison County Humane Society, or to the National Brain Tumor Society via Diane’s page, nbtsevents.braintumor.org/dianewiener
Arrangements by Logan Memorial Chapel in Logan. Online condolences at loganfuneralchapel.com.
