The Iowa Department of Human Services is launching a new Mandatory Reporter training platform via their website later this month.
“Our current platform has seen technical difficulties, making it challenging for those who need to complete this essential training. We are listening and recognize that this has been frustrating. We anticipate the new platform will resolve these issues, ensuring timely execution of the training process,” said Adult, Children and Family Services Division Administrator Janee Harvey.
It is important to note that as this update occurs, the Child Abuse Mandatory Reporter Training and Dependent Adult Abuse Mandatory Reporter Training will not be available from June 19 until June 29. Newly hired mandatory reporters have six months from their hire date to complete the training and become certified. Those who need to complete training(s), must do so prior to June 19. Training information can be accessed https://dhs.iowa.gov.
Current mandatory reporter certificates and training histories will be transferred to the new platform. Nonetheless, DHS encourages current users to save a copy of their certificates. This can be done by accessing their account online and printing or saving the certificate as a PDF before June 19.
DHS anticipates the new mandatory reporter portal will be available to the public again on June 29.
