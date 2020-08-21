Brothers Brock and Brody Deutschman are just at the start of their competitive golf careers, but they're already making their mark nationally.
The Blair brothers, ages 8 and 5, respectively, recently played at the U.S. Kids World Golf Championships in Pinehurst, N.C. Brock finished tied for 72nd out of 100 qualified golfers at the event. He took 142 strokes over three, nine-hole rounds, sinking a birdie on No. 2 at the Mid Pines Inn and Golf Club. His approach landed just 3 feet from the hole.
Brody, meanwhile, finished 31st out of 45 golfers in the age 6 and younger division. He took 125 swings through three rounds, notching two birdies on No. 6 at Midland Country Club.
The brothers regularly play golf with their family, and were started on the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour by their uncle — a PGA professional.
This summer, Brock finished first in the ages 7-8 division of the state's tour. He entered 12 events and won six, besting Max Nannen of Lincoln who entered nine and won four.
Blair's Everett Clements also competed in the 7-8 division, finishing 11th.
Both Deutschman boys play other sports, too, but they are especially committed to golf after their experience in North Carolina.
