The Blair Bears lost Friday on Senior Night at Krantz Field, 41-6.
The next day, however, they had good news confirmed. At 3-6, the Bears are headed to the Class B state football playoffs.
“We have a shot,” coach Bryan Soukup said Saturday. “It's a brand new season. Everyone is in the same situation. Win and advance. Lose and you're done. Anything can happen if you're given a shot.”
No. 15 seed Blair will travel to No. 2 Omaha Skutt (9-0 overall) on Friday in the first round. The tough test will come one week after it lost by 35 points to Omaha Roncalli (7-2). The Bears pulled within 7-6 of the Pride on Dex Larsen's first quarter touchdown last Friday, but the road team built a 28-6 advantage by halftime. Shane Orr scored two touchdowns during the second quarter — one on a pass from Jack Dotzler and another on an interception return — to get to that 22-point lead.
Roncalli then extended its advantage by 13 points in the second half for the 41-6 win.
“Their quarterback (Dotzler) is a special player, one of the best in Class B,” Soukup said. “It's tough to contain a player of his caliber, and he was able to move around and make plays on his feet and with his arm. He's a difference maker.”
The Bears now will try to make a difference in the playoffs with a monumental upset. The Skyhawks previously defeated Blair 35-13 on Sept. 13.
“This has been a great group of players to coach and be around throughout the season,” Soukup said of his team. “Through all the ups and downs, they continue to work hard and give us everything they got.”
