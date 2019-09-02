The Arlington football team outscored West Point-Beemer 14-6 during Friday's fourth quarter, but ran out of time before it could complete a comeback victory.
The Cadets left the Eagles' home field with a 34-29 win, capitalizing on a 28-0 scoring streak during the second and third quarters. Coach Steven Gubbels' squad, meanwhile, dropped to 0-1 despite kicking off the 2019 season with a 13-0 first quarter lead.
In defeat, Arlington junior quarterback Josh Miller had a banner night. He completed 13 of his 15 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns, including two during the first quarter.
First, Miller found Eagles newcomer Frankie Rosenbalm on a 20-yard score. Then, he connected with a familiar target — Tanner Pittman — for an 87-yard touchdown pass.
The AHS lead didn't last, however, as West Point-Beemer scored 22 second-quarter points. It added another rushing score — its third of the game — during the third before a 2-point Eagles safety pulled the home team within 28-15.
A fourth-quarter 2-yard run by Logan Kirk inched Arlington even closer, 28-22, but it wasn't meant to be.
Miller and Pittman would combine for another touchdown down the stretch, but by that point the Cadets' Jesus Barragan had already pushed his team's point total to 34. West Point-Beemer eventually ran out the clock on the Eagles for the win.
Pittman finished with 159 receiving yards, Kirk had 83 on the ground and Jesse Thompson had 62 in a combination of both for Arlington. Defensively, Thompson added eight unassisted tackles, while Pittman had seven.
Remington Gay had a sack and recorded the aforementioned Eagles safety. Coach Gubbels' squad returns to the field 7 p.m. Friday at Pierce.
