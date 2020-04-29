April 15 was the start of the expanded public use season at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge.
DeSoto Lake opened for fishing, and the south end recreation area, along with the seasonal gravel road, is now open through Oct. 14, as long as conditions allow.
Mushroom gathering is also permitted in the open areas on the refuge (refer to regulation brochure map). Make sure you know the rules and regulations when visiting the refuge. Regulation brochures are stocked at kiosks on the refuge, or visit the website www.fws.gov/refuge/Desoto/visit/rules_and_regulations.html.
While these areas are now open, some public use facilities will still be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the visitor center, all restrooms, fishing docks, and picnic tables. Visitors must maintain adequate social distancing, avoid overcrowding, and exercise good hygiene.
The situation will be monitored to ensure that all activities on the refuge are complying with CDC guidance and guidance from local and state health authorities.
