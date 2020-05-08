Detectives with the Washington County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of car involved in a road rage incident that injured a man April 20 south of Fort Calhoun.
The incident happened on County Road P43 near County Road 38. Deputies were called to the scene just before 6 p.m.
According to a report, the victim told deputies he was northbound on CR P43 when a man in a late model black car headed south made a gesture at him as he passed him.
The man continued north. However, the driver of the car turned around and pulled in front of the man's vehicle, forcing him to stop. A man exited the car and began yelling at the victim, wanting to fight. Then the man allegedly threw “items” at the victim's truck and left north on CR P43.
The victim told deputies he got out of his vehicle to check for any damage. That's when the suspect returned and hit the victim's truck with his vehicle. The driver got out of the car and threw a fixed-blade knife, striking the victim in the face before taking off south.
The victim was transported by Fort Calhoun Rescue to Nebraska Medicine with a laceration above his left eye.
Detectives have identified the car as a dark colored Toyota Camry Solara. The car was caught on surveillance video from a resident who lives along CR P43. Detective Sgt. Brian Beckman said the victim identified it as the suspect vehicle.
Beckman said he's hoping Fort Calhoun residents may have seen the vehicle or know the driver.
“He's been seen in Fort Calhoun another time since this incident,” Beckman said. “We know he's somewhat familiar with the area.”
The driver is described as a younger white male in his early to mid-teens. Beckman said the suspect became upset with the driving habits of the victim, which led to the incident.
“It was truly a road rage incident,” he said.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 402-426-6866.
