Washington County sheriff's deputies rescued a 29-year-old woman after she allegedly jumped into the Elkhorn River on July 9 near Arlington.
Deputies and Arlington Rescue were dispatched to U.S. Highway 30 and the Elkhorn River bridge at approximately 8:56 p.m. Members of the Arlington Rescue, who arrived first, had not yet found anyone when deputies arrived.
Washington County Dispatch advised a better description of the area where the woman jumped and deputies relocated to County Road P9 and the Union Pacific Railroad bridge.
Deputies began searching the banks. Detective Brian Lundgren heard a disturbance in the water and dove into the river. He recovered the victim about a quarter mile downstream from the bridge. She was transported by boat to Arlington Rescue and then to Methodist Fremont Health for treatment.
No deputies or rescue personnel were injured during the search, which lasted approximately 10 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.