The Washington County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who broke into the Fort Calhoun Elementary School building June 26.
Detective Sgt. Brian Beckman said the man forced his way into the building by breaking a lock in the area under construction just before 11 p.m. Beckman said he doesn't believe the man stole anything.
Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 402-426-6866.
