Washington County sheriff's deputies detected 301 violations during an additional 171 patrol hours for the nationwide “Click It or Ticket” campaign.
A grant from the Nebraska Office of Transportation. Highway Safety office allowed the department to place extra deputies on patrol. These deputies focused their attention on insuring that motorists followed traffic laws including the wearing of safety belts.
During the focused patrol, they made contact with 250 motorists.
Among the violations, deputies issued 17 citations for violating Nebraska's Safety Belt law and citation for a child safety seat violation.
Deputies also issued 72 written warnings for speeding as well as 24 citations. Deputies also issued 60 other traffic warnings as well as 22 other citations.
Six motorists were arrested for driving under suspension. Two people were detained on active arrest warrants.
Lt. Butch Groves, grant coordinator, stated that safety belt usage remains relatively high in Washington County at 82 percent which is significantly higher than the 76 percent in 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.