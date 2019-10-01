A Fremont man was arrested Thursday in connection with a Sept. 12 burglary at the Arlington Post Office.
Patrick Newcomer, 33, is charged with burglary, a Class 2A felony; theft by unlawful taking, a Class 2 misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a Class 2 misdemeanor.
A warrant was issued for Newcomer's arrest Wednesday.
Washington County sheriff's deputies and U.S. Postal inspectors responded to the report of a burglary at 5:50 a.m. at the Arlington Post Office. The back door had been forced open. Several items, including mail and packages were stolen. Among the items stolen was a debit card.
According to an arrest affidavit filed in Washington County Court, a smaller white SUV was seen near the rear of the post office and a person was seen loading items into that vehicle.
Less than two hours after the burglary, the stolen debit card was used in Fremont. Video from the ATM showed Newcomer using the card. He also owns a vehicle matching the description of the one seen in Arlington, according to the report.
Property from the burglary was located a couple of blocks away from the residence where Newcomer was staying. Officers also found receipts from the ATM uses with the property.
On Thursday, sheriff's deputies, Fremont police and U.S. Postal inspectors served a search warrant at a home in the area of First and Bell streets in Fremont, where Newcomer was arrested.
According to court records, Newcomer was convicted of a February burglary near Waterloo in Douglas County District Court earlier this year. He was also arrested in January after cashing in a stolen lottery ticket in Fremont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.