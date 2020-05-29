An Omaha man allegedly involved in a road rage incident that injured a man April 20 south of Fort Calhoun was arrested May 22.
Drew Johnson, 20, is charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class 2 felony; and second-degree assault, a Class 2A felony. A warrant was issued for his arrest May 21.
According to an affidavit, the victim told deputies he was northbound on CR P43 when a man in a late model black car headed south made a gesture at him as he passed him.
The man continued north. However, the driver of the car turned around and pulled in front of the man's vehicle, forcing him to stop. A man exited the car and began yelling at the victim, wanting to fight. Then the man allegedly threw “items” at the victim's truck and left north on CR P43.
The victim told deputies he got out of his vehicle to check for any damage. That's when the suspect returned and hit the victim's truck with his vehicle. The driver got out of the car and threw a knife, striking the victim in the face before taking off south.
The victim was transported by Fort Calhoun Rescue to Nebraska Medicine with a laceration above his left eye.
Deputies recovered a black folding pocketknife with a broken blade and the blade piece and a pen-style electronic vaping cigarette from the scene.
On April 25, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for no visible plates. The vehicle was a black Pontiac G6, similar in appearance to the suspect vehicle.
Johnson was identified as the driver. The owner of the vehicle was also in the car and said Johnson was driving because his license was suspended.
On May 13, deputies received fingerprints from the items collected at the scene. Johnson's fingerprints were found on the electronic cigarette pen.
When a detective contacted Johnson on May 20, he denied being involved in any road rage incident.
