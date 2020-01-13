Washington County deputies patrolled an additional 158 hours during a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that lasted two weeks and ended New Year's Day.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office received a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office for the campaign.
Deputies made contact with 102 motorists and detected 123 violations during the campaign.
Lt. Butch Groves, grant coordinator, reported that four motorists were arrested for driving under suspension. Three drivers were arrested for driving while intoxicated, including one person who was also charged with refusal to submit to a breath test and obstruction. One party was arrested for felony drug possession. Two stolen motor vehicles were recovered during the activity.
Deputies also issued 48 warnings for speed, as well as 46 warnings for other traffic infractions. Deputies issued four citations for speeding and seven citations for other infractions including two for misdemeanor drug possession.
