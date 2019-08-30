Fort Calhoun Fire was one of three departments to respond to a fire Tuesday night at a landfill in southern Washington County.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at Abe's Trash Service, 8123 Christensen Lane, at approximately 10 p.m. They remained on scene until about 1:30 a.m.
Fire Chief Dan Mallory said a portion of the land fill had caught fire. The landfill had heavy equipment to move dirt onto the trash that was burning. However, the fire needed to be knocked down first.
Tankers from Irvington and Ponca Hills fire departments also responded.
