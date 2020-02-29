Four fire departments battled a massive field fire Saturday along U.S. Highway 30 between Arlington and Kennard.
Firefighters from Arlington and Kennard were initially dispatched just after 12:30 p.m. for a multiple grass and field fires both north and south of U.S. Highway 30 between county roads 19 and 21.
Blair and Fort Calhoun were called for mutual aid.
High winds fanned the flames as firefighters and farmers attempted to extinguish the blaze, which was believed to have been started by a passing train, according to a witness.
Washington County sheriff's deputies shut down Highway 30 between County Road 15, also known as Marshall Nursery Road, and County Road 21 as a precaution for about 30 minutes.
According to scanner traffic, the fire was deemed under control around 2:30 p.m.
