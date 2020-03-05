Four fire departments battled a field fire Thursday afternoon west of state Highway 133 south of Blair.
Kennard and Fort Calhoun were called to a fire behind a residence at 11846 County Road 36 just after 3 p.m. Blair and Bennington were called for mutual aid.
"With the conditions as they are, I was planning for worst case scenario," Fort Calhoun Fire Chief Dan Mallory said.
High winds fanned the flames. Peak wind gusts reached 46 mph at the Blair Municipal Airport just south of the blaze, according to the National Weather Service in Valley.
The fire burned about 10 acres, reaching within 50 feet of one house.
Mallory said the terrain worked in their favor as much of the fire was in a valley.
"I think we just got lucky today," he said. "It could have been much worse."
Mallory was unsure of an exact cause of the blaze. However, he believed it could be a rekindle from a burn pile from a few days ago.
A burn ban remains in effect in Washington County through the weekend.
