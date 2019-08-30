Firefighters from Blair, Arlington, Kennard and Herman responded to a barn fire Friday afternoon at 14325 County Road 21, northwest of Blair.
Blair Fire Chief Joe Leonard said a contracting crew was on tearing up a concrete pad in the area when they noticed the fire.
"There was a burn pile there and they believe the wind shifted and the embers flew into the barn,"
Leonard said.
The crew attempted to extinguish the fire before calling 911.
Leonard said when he and other Blair firefighters arrived on the scene shortly before noon, the roof of the barn was fully involved. It collapsed shortly after their arrival.
It took firefighters 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze, he said. The barn was completely destroyed.
The owner of the barn, Tom Valasek, was not home when the fire started, but did arrive as crews were wrapping up their work, Leonard said.
No one was injured.
