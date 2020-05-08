There's no more sitting in waiting rooms reading old magazines and finding new recipes at the office, but dental offices are open with modifications following their closures from COVID-19.
Superior Dental in Blair opened Monday.
"We are having people call when they arrive and check in from their car," Judd Smith, a member of the safety committee, said.
The dentist will see one patient at a time and hygienist will see one at a time.
Smith said the staff always wore masks. They are wearing KN95 masks and introduced face shields.
"There's different levels of face masks so we upgraded to a higher level," he said. "Our concern is for the safety of the team and patients and we are taking the precautions to make sure everyone is safe."
Smith said the clinic has written a new protocol to keep team members and patients safe, including offering a screening questionnaire, taking everyone's temperature when they come in, leading them directly to the operative area, cleaning surfaces and using plastic shields at the checkout counter.
They were open for emergencies only since March 17.
Rhonda McCaig, office manager at Huerter Orthodontics, said the return to seeing patients is slow.
"We have started back seeing patients but it's maybe 30-40 percent of what we do in a day because of social distancing," she said.
Before the coronavirus, employees wore masks and scrubs. That has been enhanced.
"We have added new personal protective equipment for employees, different layers," she said. "We added an extra lab coat over the scrubs."
McCaig said the extra equipment doesn't scare the kids.
"The kids are always in good humor and no one seems scared," she said. "Parents are happy we are going through the extra steps."
She said there is a triage area at the front door, with no one in the waiting room anymore. Once the patient comes in, they use hand sanitizer, don a mask, get a quick temperature check and a questionnaire.
"If they pass that, they go back to the operative area and back there for their appointment," McCaig said. "They get dismissed and the parents call back to make appointment over the phone later."
That change has been difficult, she said.
"It's hard because we don't interact with the families," McCaig said. "We're trying to be safe and they're appreciative of that, as well."
McCaig said most patients are not afraid to come in.
"A few aren't ready and that's completely fine," she said. "If nothing is broken or an emergency, they are fine waiting this out."
They are not seeing anyone yet in their satellite offices, including Blair, where they are two Fridays a month. McCaig thinks it will begin in July, but anyone can make an appointment at the main office in Omaha.
"A lot of things are trial and error and there are a lot more steps," she said. "It's very important to keep our staff very safe. We don't want them or their families to be exposed so it doesn't wipe out 30 to 40 percent of our staff and we would have to close."
For eight weeks, the office was open for emergencies only and staffed with essential staff only.
They are not taking off braces at the moment while they wait for a large vacuum system to help with minimizing the spread of aerosol droplets, which is how coronavirus is said to be spread.
"We have a lot of kids ready to get their braces off but haven't been able to do it," she said. "This is just an extra procedure to keep everyone safe."
