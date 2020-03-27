Dannie M. Christensen, 66, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Visitation will be Friday, March 27, from 5-7 p.m., at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Updated: March 27, 2020 @ 4:36 pm
