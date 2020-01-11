“Harrison County Home and Public Health’s Learning for Life program hosted Dear Santa, a family event for Learning for Life families to have the chance to get together for a fun-filled time meeting Santa, decorating cookies, painting ornaments, and making friends,” said HCHPH Administrative and Programs Support Assistant Lacey Ardery.
For more information on the Learning for Life Program, contact Harrison County Home and Public Health at 712-644-2220 and ask for Sherri or Tabbi.
