In keeping with Jimmy King’s legacy of charitable giving, the Dean J. King Family Foundation awarded over $1 million in 2019 grants.
2019 Grants were awarded to the following:
• Missouri Valley Community School for safety window coverings.
• Missouri Valley Public Library for Creative Cloud Printing Center.
• Missouri Valley Elementary School for Milo, Robots4Autism Program.
• City of Missouri Valley for Aquatic Center sound system.
• Woodbine Community School for band room storage.
• Mondamin Library for improvements and upgrades.
• Magnolia Cemetery Board to finish replacing the old fence.
• Mosaic for lifesaving AED devices.
• Watson Station for second gas train engine;
• Mondamin Jesse Strong Post for flagpole project.
• Mondamin Community Center for hood extension and Ansul fire system buffer, ice machine, and stove.
• West Harrison Community School for bus barn.
• Logan Public Library for shelving.
• Woodbine Public Library for printers.
• Missouri Valley Community School for school counseling sensory room.
• Harrison County Fair for Talent Show.
• Logan-Magnolia Community School for band instruments.
• Mondamin United Methodist Church for Matthew’s House Food Pantry.
• Harrison County Conservation Board for fire equipment and native prairie seed.
• Harrison County Conservation Board for Willow Lake Cabin Initiative.
• Logan-Magnolia Community School for school safety portable radios.
• TeamMates of West Harrison for program materials.
• Jim Wood Aquatic Center for water feature.
• Little Sioux Fire Department for fire/rescue terrain vehicle.
• Logan-Magnolia Community School for vaping sensors.
• Harrison County Historic Preservation Commission for Murray Hall Restoration.
• Mondamin Fire and Rescue for SCBA packs and brush truck.
• City of Persia for Proof Park rejuvenation.
• Woodbine Community School for music passage door.
• Missouri Valley Community School for safety reunification kits.
• Harrison County GIS and Mapping for GPS and geocaching education.
• Modale Fire Department for SCBA units.
• Missouri Valley Community School for divider curtain for Activity Learning Center.
• Logan-Magnolia Community School for furnishing the Panther Think Tank STEM center.
• Mondamin Park Board for city park walking trail.
• Dunlap Park Board for Pleasant View dock.
• Boyer Vally Sports Organization for climate-controlled building project, as well as uniform and equipment upgrades.
• West Harrison Community School for junior class popcorn popper.
• West Harrison Community School for new marque.
• West Harrison Community School for track equipment update/timer.
• West Harrison Community School for Hawkeye space revitalization.
• West Harrison Community School for scoreboard replacement east and west gyms.
• West Harrison Community School for track sidewalk.
• Nebowa Christian Service Camp for chapel and dorm flooring.
• Logan-Magnolia TeamMates for program materials.
In 2019 the Foundation began an annual two-year scholarship program for 25 seniors in Harrison County, continued giving the West Harrison Scholarships Jimmy King started, and offered music camp scholarships to four students in each of the Harrison County Schools.
The Dean J. King Family Foundation is a tax-exempt charitable foundation. Grants are awarded once per year for charitable, religious, educational, or scientific purposes to qualified 501(c)(3) organizations primarily in Harrison County. Only federally recognized 501(c)(3) organizations or those obtaining a qualified fiscal sponsor are eligible to apply.
Please note the foundation does not fund ordinary operating expenses, including, but not limited to, expenses for wages and salaries, repairs and maintenance, debt repayment, taxes, etc. The focus is the funding of specific projects that can be maintained by the applicant.
Applications for 2020 grants will be available Sept. 1 and will be due Oct. 15. All 2019 grant recipients please note, the evaluation sheet must be completed and returned by
Sept. 1 to be eligible for a 2020 grant.
