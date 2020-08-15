In keeping with Jimmy Kingʼs legacy of charitable giving, the Board of Directors of the Dean J. King Family Foundation announces its annual grant cycle.
The Dean J. King Family Foundation is a tax-exempt charitable foundation. It awards grants for charitable, religious, educational, or scientific purposes to qualified 501(c)(3) organizations in Harrison County.
Only federally recognized 501(c)(3) organizations or those obtaining a qualified fiscal sponsor are eligible to apply.
Please note the Foundation does not fund ordinary operating expenses including, but not limited to, expenses for wages and salaries, repairs and maintenance, debt repayment, taxes, etc. The focus is the funding of specific projects.
Applications will be available Sept. 2. Completed applications must be postmarked by Oct. 15.
The Board of Directors makes the final decision on grant awards. Successful applicants will be notified by Dec. 1.
Please note: 2019 grant recipients must return the evaluation sheet postmarked by Sept. 1 to be eligible for a 2020 grant.
Interested organizations should contact deanjkingfamilyfoundation@loganet.net to obtain a grant application form or to ask questions.
