Less than a week remains for non-incumbents to file for the general election for seats that were not on the primary ballot, including village board of trustees, board of education service units and public power districts.
Non-incumbents must file by Aug. 3. The deadline for incumbents was July 15.
Several incumbents did not file for another term:
• Mark Sundberg, Arlington Village Board of Trustees
• Kim Johnson, Herman Village Board of Trustees
• Russ Cook, Kennard Village Board of Trustees
• Jeanie Clark, Kennard Village Board of Trustees
• Kevin Propst, Washington Village Board of Trustees
Sundberg has served on the Arlington village board since 2006. He was appointed following the resignation of Gene Harris. He later won re-election in 2008, 2012 and 2016.
Who's filed
Arlington Village Board of Trustees (Vote for 2)
• Scott M. Pokorny, incumbent
Herman Village Board of Trustees (Vote for 2)
• Jason Christiansen
• Nancy Peters, incumbent
Kennard Village Board of Trustees (Vote for 3)
• Brian Nielsen
• Clinton Pearson, incumbent
Washington Village Board of Trustees (Vote for 3)
• Andy Dundis
• Connie J. Cheek, incumbent
• Louis L. Kologenski, incumbent
