Drivers had to dodge an unusual traffic hazard Monday evening at 10th and Washington in Blair.
Blair police and animal control were called to the 1000 block of Washington Street for the report of a dead pig in the road at approximately 5:54 p.m.
Officers blocked off the street as a front loader had to be used to remove the animal due to its size. Blair firefighters hosed down the pavement.
It's unclear where the pig came from.
