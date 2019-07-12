An unlicensed Blair day care provider whose fiance is accused of assaulting a 7-month-old boy in her care is now facing charges, according to documents filed in Washington County Court.
Morgan E. Lee, 21, is charged with intentional child abuse, a Class 3A felony; and providing unlicensed child care, a Class 4 misdemeanor.
She is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 9.
Lee's boyfriend, Davante L. Van Loon, 24, is charged with five counts of intentional child abuse with injury, a Class 2 felony; and two counts of intentional child abuse without injury, a Class 3A felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, the infant was taken to the emergency room at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System by his mother March 26. He had a limp and swollen right arm.
The mother told officers the child's day care provider had contacted her about the injury.
The attending physician in Blair determined the infant's arm was broken. Due to the child's age and the severity of the injury, he was transported to Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.
A doctor there noted the infant had a severe break in the right upper arm near the elbow. Further examination showed several fractured bones in various states of healing.
A child abuse pediatrics specialist examined the infant and concluded the injuries observed are consistent with child abuse over a period not greater than one month, the report said. The injuries were not accidental, she said.
The child's mother told a Blair police detective that her children attended the day care, which was operated by Lee, five days a week. She began dropping them off Feb. 18. She had seen Van Loon at the residence at least four times a week.
Van Loon denied injuring the boy, offering other explanations for the injuries.
Lee has operated the day care since January, according to the affidavit. She admitted she was not licensed by the state and has as many as eight children in her care, most of whom are between infant age and three years old. One child is five years old.
Lee told the detective Van Loon is the only other adult in the home. She said he doesn't have much contact with the other children in the day care. However, he often held the infant who was injured.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), a Family Child Care Home I license is required to serve at least four but not more than eight children.
