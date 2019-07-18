Game No. 2 went to the Blair Dawgs.
After a 6-4 loss to the Arlington Spartans in June, the Blair town team defeated its county foe 10-4 Sunday during Dodge County Baseball League (DCBL) play at the Washington County Fairgrounds. The victory pushed the Dawgs' winning streak to four games and improved their record to 6-6 overall.
Arlington, meanwhile, dropped to 6-8 with its second-straight loss.
Before topping Arlington, Blair defeated West Point and Scriber on June 30 and July 8, respectively. It also routed North Bend 18-2 on July 11 at Vets Field.
The Spartans, meanwhile, beat Scribner 6-1 on July 7, but were defeated 8-3 on July 11. They'll play their final regular season game 2 p.m. Sunday against the Leigh/Schuyler Crawdads. The game will be played back at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
The Dawgs, meanwhile, were scheduled to play both Wednesday and Thursday night before Sunday's 2 p.m. regular season finale at Dodge.
The DCBL playoffs begin Wednesday, July 24, with just the top four teams in the standings taking part. As of Tuesday, Blair was fourth, while Arlington was fifth.
