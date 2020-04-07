Fort Calhoun residents with old chairs, bricks, books, bicycles and more can get rid of them just by setting them out on the curb the next two weekends.
The Fort Calhoun Enhancement Committee is holding the fourth “Trash to Treasures Curb Alert” April 11-12 and April 18-19.
“It’s an effective and easy way to recycle furniture and other items before they go to the city dumpsters,” said Enhancement Committee member Lori Lammers, later adding that “one person’s trash is another’s treasure.”
Lammers aid Curb Alert should be a safe activity with respect to COVID-19 since people do not have to have any interaction.
“The items are left on the curb and people are free to pick up what they want,” she said. “Quite a few people will pick up discarded items that they see as fixable or useful.”
The Enhancement Committee started Curb Alert in 2017, Lammers said, and it is part of the city’s participation in Earth Day’s Great American Clean-Up.
Lammers said she’s seen people put out lumber, bricks, paint, books, broken bicycles, chairs and other furniture. She said many people pick up items to repair and use them again.
Owners must dispose of items that are not picked up. The City of Fort Calhoun will also have city dumpsters available to city residents at the city maintenance building until April 26.
