Dannie M. Christensen, age 66, of Missouri Valley passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Missouri Valley. Dannie was born April 5, 1953, in Atlantic to Kenneth and Leila (Cue) Christensen. Dannie married Dee Olson Dec. 30, 1977, in Las Vegas. He served in the United States Air Force, and as an Atlantic, Iowa police officer, then owned and operated Terrill Ambulance Service out of Atlantic. Dannie sold cars and RVs. He enjoyed stock car racing, golf, pool, poker, riding motorcycles, fishing and being a prankster.
Dannie was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in law Maxene Olson.
Survivors include his wife, Dee of Missouri Valley; daughter, Cherie Petty and husband, Sid, of Atlantic; grandchildren, Cody, Amanda, Summer; and four great-grandchildren; daughter, Keri Christensen, and grandson, Kasey Christensen of Missouri Valley; son, Josh Christensen and wife, Crystal; grandchildren, Blake, Chase and Leila of Missouri Valley; sisters, Diane Denney, and husband, Joe, of Wiota, DeeDee Koenig, and husband, Kelly, from Jonestown, Tex.; brothers, Dale Christensen and wife, Kari, from Katy, Tex., David Christensen, and wife, Mona, from Anita; special friend Dave Birdsall of Blair, Neb., aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Burial is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Branson Cemetery, Loveland.
Celebration of Life Service Saturday, Aug. 1, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the 4-H Building, Missouri Valley City Park.
