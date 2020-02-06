Arlington father daughter dance
Arlington fathers and daughters dance at the Arlington father Daughter dance.

A weather delay changed the date, but around 100 fathers and daughters danced the night away Friday at the Arlington Public Schools PTO Daddy-Daughter Dance.

Music and concessions were provided by the FBLA. Dads and daughters even had the opportunity to get fun pictures in a photo booth surrounded by trees with the theme of the dance — Winter Wonderland — written behind them. Arlington Elementary Principal Jacqueline Morgan took the photos.

Arlington father daughter dance
Ben Nissen dances with daughter Gabriella while holding Daughter Maddie’s hand.

The girls danced sometimes in the arms of their fathers or rocked out in groups with their friends. They wore sparkly dresses and flowers on their wrist.

