The college may be gone, but its legacy will live on.
On Oct. 5, the Dana College Foundation awarded its first three Legacy Scholarships to students beginning their college careers. Each received $2,500.
The requirements for the newly-formed scholarship program are that applicants must be descendants of Dana alumni, faculty or staff, and must attend a Christian-affiliated, liberal arts college or university.
This year's recipients were:
• Matthew Finney of Waukee, Iowa, a Creighton University and son of Shawn and Sherri Finney, both Dana graduates
• Mikayla Carlson of Sioux Falls, S.D., who is attending Saint Olaf College in Minnesota and is the granddaughter and great-granddaughter of three Dana graduates, Kay and Lyle Schjodt and Rhoda Schjodt
• Carly Renken of Gretna, who is attending Augustana University in Sioux Falls, and is the daughter of Dana graduate Tyler Renken and granddaughter of Doug Renken
Dana College Foundation President Bob Coffey said the scholarships are “a tribute to those who went before us as well as our chance to carry on that remarkable legacy — to see that others with a Dana connection get the opportunity to have a college experience similar to the one we enjoyed.”
The foundation has plans to build its scholarship fund into an endowment, which will provide scholarships for decades to come.
As the buildings have come down and changes have been made to the former campus, the hearts of Dana alumni have remained on that hill.
There can't be a better tribute to those who taught and studied at that institution during its 126-year history than to recognize the most important part of the experience at Dana College — the education.
