The Dana College Foundation Board of Directors announced the winners of its annual Legacy Scholarships for 2020. Each will receive $5,000 applied to their cost of attending college this coming fall.
Madyson Ray of Blair is one of the recipients. She is a graduating senior from Blair High School who will enroll at Midland University to study elementary education. Her mother, Denise Ray, is a Dana College alumna, as was her great-grandmother, Irene Jaspersen Lorsch.
Connor Frank of Elkhorn is the other recipient. He is already enrolled at Midland University, and will be entering his senior year as a nursing student. His mother, Lisa (Hansen) Frank, is a Dana alumna.
“The scholarship amounts were doubled this year, thanks to the generosity of Dana College alumni and an estate gift from a beloved Dana instructor, Ada Jeppesen,” board president Bob Coffey said. “We also experienced 50 percent more applications than previously, which ultimately made the final selections more difficult. But it was rewarding to see the terrific accomplishments of these legacies to the Dana College experience.”
The scholarships are open to students who are descendants of Dana College alumni, faculty or staff, and who are enrolling in a Christian-affiliated, liberal arts college or university. “While our alma mater is no longer, the idea of these scholarships is to help students have a similar experience to that of Dana College,” said Coffey.
