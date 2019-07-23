The Dana College Alumni Council has announced its award winners for the 2019 homecoming celebration, which is Oct. 5.
Jennifer Barabas Sparrock, a 1992 graduate, will received the Distinguished Alumni Award. Sparrock is currently the director of social services at Nebraska Medicine. She has also presented workshops to mental health professionals, represented her church on service missions and mentored social workers.
Benson Henderson, a 2006 graduate, will receive the Outstanding Young Alumni Award. After an All-American wrestling career at Dana, Henderson went on to become a world champion in professional mixed martial arts in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He recently re-signed with Bellator MMA and will be fighting in Ireland the night before homecoming.
Dana College Foundation President Bob Coffey said Henderson will not be able to attend the festivities. However, he will be recording an acceptance speech, which will be played during the ceremony.
The Dana College Athletic Hall of Fame Award will be presented to Steve Costanzo, head coach of the Vikings as they won both the national duals and team wrestling championships. His team not only set national records on points scored and number of All-Americans, but also on Academic All-Americans.
Since that time, Costanzo has led St. Cloud State University in Minnesota to four national championships in NCAA Division II.
