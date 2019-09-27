The Dana College Alumni Council will host its annual homecoming celebration Oct. 4 and 5.
It starts with the 50-year reunion for the Class of 1969 at 6 p.m. at Jake's Sports Bar, 218 8th St. There will be a social hour, hors d'oeuvres and the presentation of Venerable Viking medallions.
Homecoming registration starts at 9 a.m. Oct. 5 in the Gardner-Hawks Center Atrium on the former campus. The bookstore will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the atrium.
The Danish American Archive and Library, 1738 Washington St., will host the Kringle & Mingle from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A display on the musical history of Dana College, including director Paul Neve's tuxedo and choir robe, will be exhibited from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dana alumni Garry Clark will sign copies of his book “Unlikely Viking” from 10:30 a.m. to noon in Gardner-Hawks before a tailgate lunch.
Formal homecoming ceremonies will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the Gardner-Hawks gym.
Two alumni and a former Dana coach will be honored.
Jennifer Barabas Sparrock, a 1992 graduate, will receive the Distinguished Alumni Award. Sparrock is currently the director of social services at Nebraska Medicine. She has also presented workshops to mental health professionals, represented her church on service missions and mentored social workers.
Benson Henderson, a 2006 graduate, will receive the Outstanding Young Alumni Award. After an All-American wrestling career at Dana, Henderson went on to become a world champion in professional mixed martial arts in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He recently re-signed with Bellator MMA and will be fighting in Ireland the night before homecoming.
Henderson will not attend the ceremony, but a recorded acceptance speech will be played.
The Dana College Athletic Hall of Fame Award will be presented to Steve Costanzo, head coach of the Vikings as they won both the national duals and team wrestling championships. His team not only set national records on points scored and number of All-Americans, but also on Academic All-Americans.
Since that time, Costanzo has led St. Cloud State University in Minnesota to four national championships in NCAA Division II.
The All-Class Alumni Cocktail Reception will be from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the atrium.
A ceremony for “The Dana Cross on Transformation Hill” with former Dana art professor Milt Heinrich will be at 4 p.m. on the hill overlooking campus.
A rededication ceremony for the Tower of the Four Winds, which was designed by former Dana art professor F.W. Thomsen, will take place at 5 p.m. at the Thomsen Shelter at Black Elk-Neihardt Park.
Class reunions are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Blair Marina or Russow's Corner Pub:
• 60-year reunion — Class of 1959, Blair Marina
• 55-year reunion — Class of 1964, Blair Marina
• 50-year reunion — Class of 1969, Blair Marina
• 45-year reunion — Class of 1974, Blair Marina
• 40-year reunion — Class of 1979, Blair Marina
• 35-year reunion — Class of 1984, Russow's Corner Pub
• 30-year reunion — Class of 1989, Russow's Corner Pub
• 25-year reunion — Class of 1994, Russow's Corner Pub
• 20-year reunion — Class of 1999, Russow's Corner Pub
• 15-year reunion — Class of 2004, Russow's Corner Pub
• 10-year reunion — Class of 2009, Russow's Corner Pub
